Get something, Jack Plooij’s ex is for sale on Marktplaats in the form of this Nissan 350Z!

The end of the 2022 Formula 1 season also marks the end of the first season where everything is different in terms of commentary. On Viaplay, the largest provider for the Netherlands, we can ‘enjoy’ Nelson Valkenburg and Melroy Heemskerk, with Allard Kalff from the pits. Early on, of course, that was Olav Mol for years who tells you exactly what is on your screen with Jack Plooij who occasionally gives you some extra information from the pits. People are not yet lyrical about the two newcomers, but the Mol-Plooij formation also had its shortcomings. Especially Jack Plooij could not always count on praise, especially if you take Autoblog audience as a benchmark.

Ex Jack Plooij on Marktplaats

That does not mean that we tell you not to be a fan of Jack Plooij, on the contrary. You might think he’s a cool pear. Then there is good news. If you already have the Plooij mug, duvet cover and poster in your bedroom, there is now another piece of memorabilia to add to your collection. Jack Plooij’s ex-car is on Marktplaats.

Nissan 350Z Roadster

It concerns this Nissan 350Z Roadster from 2005. According to the seller on Marktplaats, this was bought new by Jack Plooij in that year. At the time, the F1 reporter opted for a black exterior with an orange interior. At least, orange chairs. We don’t see much of the interior because no pictures were taken of it.

To buy

What we do know is that this 350Z, like any other, has a 3.5 liter V6 with 280 horsepower in this case. It has only driven 118,000 km since 2005, how much of that by Jack Plooij is not known. There are official documents available, including proof that this Nissan 350Z on Marktplaats really belonged to Jack Plooij. Of course you have to approach the seller for this.

You can buy Jack Plooij’s ex on Marktplaats for 17,000 euros. The advertisement is not very generous with details, but you can always call or message. As a Plooij fanatic, of course a great gadget. You can buy the advertisement of the Nissan 350Z.

