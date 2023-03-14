The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) reported Monday that pedestrian and automobile traffic has been restored on the Paso del Norte International Bridge, between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, after some 2,000 migrants will try to enter by force Sunday afternoon.

In a first action, the migrants, mostly Central and South Americans, they passed a checkpoint of Mexican authorities on said bridge, also known as Paso del Norte.

Some 2,000 migrants advanced to the middle of the Santa Fe International Bridge, the dividing line between Mexico and the United States, in the Mexican Ciudad Juárez, to pressure and demand from the US authorities their entry to that country this Sunday.

CBP said traffic had “normalized” on Monday, Border Report reported.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuéllar told that publication that this type of event does not help immigrants.

“What they’re doing, trying to rush, doesn’t help their case at all. It gets a little frustrating,” he added.

sunday afternoon chaos took over the El Paso International Bridge when some 2,000 migrants advanced to the middle of the US-Mexico dividing line, in the Mexican Ciudad Juárez, to pressure and demand that US authorities enter the US.

EL PASO — Chaos at the border with Juarez, Mexico as more than 1,000 migrants stormed the Mexican side of the Paso Del Norte bridge.pic.twitter.com/1cvbt6YjgQ —Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 12, 2023

The objective of the migrants was to draw the attention of the US authorities so that they grant them permits and allow them to cross to go in search of the so-called “American dream”.

​and they put up barricades with a security concertina, (coiled razor wire) to prevent them from crossing.

CBP explained that they “implemented port hardening measures” by temporarily impede traffic north on the bridge after a large group of people gathered on the Mexican side of the border.

Illegal migrant is caught by border authorities

A rumor that ended in a massive attempt to cross

A rumor spread among the undocumented immigrants who remain near the border crossing that they would be allowed to enter at that point.

However, United States immigration agents they were waiting for them armed and to prevent their passage they installed a security concertina, that is, coiled razor wire, to prevent them from crossing illegally.

The Mexican border city is practically collapsed by the massive arrival of migrants.

Due to the arrival of more migrants, their claims increased until the US authorities they beat those who tried to cross while they threatened them with firearms.

Dozens of undocumented immigrants reported that they have tried to cross into the United States legally, that they have made the effort to have an appointment with the immigration authorities to get political asylumbut they have not been lucky.

The people affected allege that an error always appears in the application when they make an appointment.

Because of this, they planned to stay as long as necessary in the middle of the bridge in order to enter the United States.

Faced with such a scenario, the agents of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office They formed a barrier with dozens of policemen until the area is regularized this Monday.

The voices of those who seek to cross to the other side

One of the protesters was Luisa, originally from Venezuela, who said that on March 1 she appeared with her appointment and the United States authorities. They told her to say goodbye to her children, “that I was passing by, but they weren’t.”

“So I went back and today, March 12, when my children have their appointment, they tell me that I cannot cross and the chief of the agents told me that this is how things are and that they are the ones in charge.”

He mentioned that it is impossible to get a family date and in her case since December she has tried to go to the immigration authorities of the United States, but when she goes with her children, they ask her to separate from them. “What mother is going to leave her children alone”exposed.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented people detained at the United States border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.

Another example is that of José López, also from Venezuela, who said that he is in Ciudad Juárez to try to cross. “So I’ll be here as long as it takes,” he said.

He said that in Ciudad Juárez you have to take care of the Mexican authorities and do not go out after 7:00 pm since you want to enter the United States and your stay generates food and lodging expenses for your family.

The Mexican border town, it's practically collapsed by the massive arrival of migrants.

Besides, shelters are at maximum capacity and migrants who do not reach shelter sleep on the streets, facing the region’s low temperatures. Regarding food and shelter, the migrants have been supported by the community of Ciudad Juárez.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented people detained at the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022.

