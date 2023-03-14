The race will arrive in the capital this year: “We are working to enrich this great sporting event by involving the whole city fabric”, the words of the mayor Gualtieri

Rome, the city that will host the closing of the 106th Giro d’Italia, this evening hosted the presentation of the four official jerseys: the Rosa, the Azzurra for the best climber, the Bianca for the best young rider and the Ciclamino for the points one. In the hall of the Protomoteca del Campidoglio it is the president of Rcs MediaGroup Urbano Cairo who shows them one after the other, also thanking the sponsors who wanted to link their name to the Giro: “Some have been with us for a very long time, others have recently joined , but all show enthusiasm, cohesion and closeness, elements that allow us to make a Giro ever more beautiful and exciting. Enel has been with us for the pink jersey for 8 years and Banca Mediolanum for the Azzurra for 21, then there are more recent partnerships such as the one with Intimissimi for the Bianca and Agenzia Ice for the Ciclamino. It is a great pleasure for me to return to Rome, a particularly glittering city at the moment and with important visions especially for Expo 2030”. Then he addresses the mayor Roberto Gualtieri and the councilor for Sport and Major Events Alessandro Onorato, “who has now become a councilor-worker, he assured me that the streets of Rome will be in fantastic condition”. See also Démare, Italy as a home garden and that overtaking on Anquetil and Hinault that makes you blush

Synergies — The mayor smiles: “It is a great honor to host the presentation of the Giro jerseys in the Campidoglio, the home of all Romans. We have believed in the project of bringing the Grand Arrival to the capital from the outset and we are working to enrich this great sporting event by involving the entire city fabric. Hosting the final stage in Rome is an objective that we want to pursue also for the next few years with a virtuous synergy in which the capital of Italy and the Giro can mutually enhance each other in an increasingly close partnership. We are working face to face with Cairo, the CEO by Rcs Sport Bellino and Onorato in order not to disappoint expectations”. Faced with a series of personalities, including the CEO of Sport and Health Vito Cozzoli, Onorato adds: “The arrival in Rome is the icing on a great year of events and the stage of arrival will be a great popular celebration. We are thinking of a great non-competitive pink ride to let everyone experience part of this journey”. See also Possible new destinations for Héctor Herrera

Emotions — Olympic champion Paolo Bettini was also excited about the new jerseys: “When you wear one of the distinctive jerseys, even for one day, you feel at the center of the world, it’s a goal that everyone dreams of reaching. I was lucky enough to dress them all except the White which did not yet exist when I was the best young man. I jealously keep them all”.

