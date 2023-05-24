In Israel, thousands of people have protested against the government’s proposed budget for additional funds for ultra-Orthodox Jews. On the occasion of the two-day budget deliberations in parliament, they paraded through Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, waving Israeli flags, beating drums and accusing the governing coalition of “looting” the state treasury.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled in a coalition with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties since December. On Monday he announced that the draft budget would provide a sum of the equivalent of 62 million euros, which should benefit married ultra-Orthodox men who pursue religious studies instead of going to work. The agreement was struck at the last minute with United Torah Judaism, one of the ultra-Orthodox coalition parties, to ensure their approval of the budget.

The budgets of several ministries also traditionally include items for strictly religious communities.

Opposition criticizes the draft budget

Opposition leader Jair Lapid said the budget was “detrimental” to ultra-Orthodox Jews because it would not encourage them to participate more actively in the country’s economy. “This is a budget that encourages people not to pursue higher education, not to work, not to provide for their children”; said Lapid. The budget contains “no growth engine, no compensation for the high cost of living, just endless usury,” he criticized.

The demonstration was organized by the same activist group that has been coordinating protests against the government’s planned overhaul of the judicial system since January.

The government’s plan aims to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and strengthen the position of Parliament and the Prime Minister. With the reform, Parliament could overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority.







Although Netanyahu had called for a “pause” in the legislative process for the reform at the end of March in the face of the massive protests “to give dialogue a chance”, this had not calmed the minds of many critics.