05/23/2023

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday night (23) the project for the new fiscal framework (PLP 93/23), which should replace the current spending ceiling used by the government, created in 2016. The proposal was approved by 372 votes to 108.

The objective of the new fiscal framework is that expenditures are linked to State revenue and, in this way, balance public accounts.

With the measure, the increase in public spending is set at 70% of government revenue growth, referring to the previous 12 months – if the target is met. If the result is below the minimum threshold, the expense growth for the following year drops from 70% to 50% of the revenue increase.

If the revenue grows noticeably, for example, expenditure cannot increase by more than 2.5%, without taking inflation into account. On the other hand, in times of economic contraction, spending cannot grow by less than 0.6% per year above inflation.

When does it start to take effect?

