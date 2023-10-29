Thousands of people broke into the warehouses of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) this Sunday, located in the center and south of the Gaza Strip, to get flour and basic survival elements, something that the UN considers “the beginning of the breakdown of civic order.” «People are terrified, frustrated and desperate. Tension and fear are worsened by cuts in mobile phone and Internet lines. “They believe they have been abandoned to their fate,” said Thomas White, director of the organization in Gaza.

The coordinator explained that one of the looted warehouses is located in Deir al Balah, a space that served as accommodation for humanitarian aid that had recently been received from Egypt.

White has also denounced that the massive displacement of civilians from the center and north of Gaza by order of Israel has caused “that families from the south have had to accommodate up to fifty relatives and friends in their homes, which has caused pressure unsustainable social situation, while basic aid comes in in dribs and drabs.

AFP







The UN also warns that no shipments of humanitarian aid arrived in the Gaza Strip on Saturday and assures that the 80 trucks received “do not cover their basic needs in the slightest.” «It is a system doomed to failure. Few trucks, too many inspections, supplies that do not correspond to what we ask for, and the absence of fuel deliveries make up the recipe for a failed process,” the agency laments.

59 workers killed



On the other hand, the latest report issued by UNRWA raises the number of deceased workers in Gaza to 59. “Every day becomes darker than the previous as the number of our murdered colleagues increases. There is indescribable suffering that increases in Gaza hour by hour,” concludes Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general.