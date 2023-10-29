Dogs | Aki Kaurismäki’s film was watched by a critical audience, which dozed off during the screening

A dog cinema was organized at the Riviera cinema in Helsinki’s Punavuori on Saturday, where dogs and people could enjoy a moving picture together.

“Woof!”

And another four-legged one enters, curiously wagging its tail. The dog blinks around, looks questioningly at its human companion and sits contentedly on the ground.

An extraordinary screening is about to begin at the Riviera cinema in Helsinki’s Punavuori, where dogs and their owners take over the sofas in the hall.

Laura Forsström’s Samu dog is actively involved in various activities. However, the movie theater experience was the first for the dog and somewhat exciting for the owner.

Samu, a 3.5-year-old parson russell terrier, is patiently waiting for the show to start. The one with Samu Laura Forsstrom says that Samu has watched a lot of movies at home.

“Samu reacts to the animals on TV, even makes them a little nervous. If there is even a glimpse of an animal in the commercials, Samu’s nose is immediately caught on TV.”

Also, Mila the dog is waiting nicely for her owner for the movie Minna Kankkonen in the lap.

“Usually Mila sleeps during the movies. Then it’s good on laps, when people are in their places and chattering for a long time,” says Kankkonen.

The Riviera the director was shown at the dog cinema on Saturday Aki Kaurismäki the latest movie Dead leaves. The film was suitable for the target audience, as it is suitably short, one hour and 22 minutes, and does not contain major action scenes or explosions that might scare the dogs.

Riviera program manager Hanna Hynynen according to the gentle dialogue-driven film works for the dog audience. Occasionally, there is also a dog character in Köllei lehti, which you would think would be interesting to dog watchers

Irmeli Tirronen (left) is the substitute mother of the dog Aurelia and the owner of the dog Tuija Kuusmetsä. “We want to give full marks to the idea of ​​a dog show,” the women say.

In Riviera, dog sledding was tried for the first time a week earlier. Otherwise, in Finland, film screenings have only been shown for dogs outdoors or at invitation-only screenings.

“A week ago, I was very excited about what this would become,” says Hynynen.

What if dogs get excited to exchange their thoughts very boisterously? Or if they don’t even enjoy the movie?

“However, everything went really well and the dogs enjoyed themselves a lot”, Hynynen is happy.

In the movie theater, dogs have been prepared by spreading blankets over the sofas. The lights remain dim throughout the show, the sounds lower, and the dogs are also offered treats. After the performance, the hall is cleaned even more carefully than usual.

So let’s let the audience in.

For the big screen a picture of a Finnish grocery store is drawn, where Alma Pöystin presented by Ansa glues sale tags to products.

Spectators are attentive for a while, but quickly relax. The hall is almost full, when a dozen dogs and their companions have settled down.

Right from the start, it becomes clear that the dogs in the gym are unusually calm and well-behaved dogs.

Italian water dog Telma raises her head once and then snuggles into her owner’s warm arms to cuddle. It’s good to have Milan as a company Kimmo Korkeamäki in the armpit.

Mila-koira relaxed in the arms of her owners during Kaurismäki’s movie.

There is a peaceful atmosphere. The leisurely rhythm of Kaurismäki’s film seems to lull most people to sleep.

Even the dog Alma, who shines on the big screen and won an award for her performance in Cannes, does not arouse greater emotions in the audience. At most, someone’s ears perk up a little higher.

Only the final scene, where the main characters are walking in the park, elicits more enthusiastic vocalizations. Would it be time for the spectators to get out into the fresh air?

The final tally of canine sounds throughout the film is this: three muffled barks, two small howls and a few moderate grunts.

Human audience seems happy about the event after the movie.

But what did the dogs think of the show?

The Mauno dog knew how to behave in a movie theater.

The 12-year-old Mauno dog liked it Garbriela Rating along very softly from the sofa. And when there was smoking in the movie, Maunok also started sniffing the air.

“I wish there were more programs like this for dogs. It’s nice for Mauno to be around people,” says Arvio.

Telma is Jenny Lahti’s 17 kg lap dog.

Telma’s companion Jenny Lahti says that Telma didn’t really find the movie very interesting. The dog snorted and snored in his lap almost the entire clip.

“However, this was good quality time together.”

Perhaps the best thing about the dog was the good doubles.

