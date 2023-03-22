Home page politics

From: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

The Grande Nation is in turmoil, in the presidential palace they are trying to sit it out. Despite everything, Macron will remain disgruntled – but what about Prime Minister Borne?

Paris – It’s already well-known news: once again, in Paris and other cities in France, thousands are against the pension reform and the government of Emmanuel Macron went out into the street.

Reports of this kind are unlikely to become a rarity in the near future either: the government has enforced its reform, Macron initially pays for this with its political maneuverability and its popularity values. However, there are already very concrete speculations about the future of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.

Again protests against pension reform in France: Thousands on the streets – Macron unyielding

In Paris, around 3,500 people are again against the pension reform France taken to the streets. Like the newspaper Le Parisien reported, there were also demonstrations in other cities with thousands of participants. In Lille, Rennes, Grenoble, Nantes and Le Mans, among others, people vented their displeasure.

Even if Macron got his way with the pension reform, he emerges weakened from the events. While his government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote, polls show large sections of the population had hoped the opposite — just as most oppose pension reform. How big the anger is can be seen in many places in the Grande Nation these days.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. Anger at the political leadership in France is growing. (Archive image) © Thomas Padilla/dpa

The president tries to sit out the conflict, but he and his government are threatened with permanent unrest. Trade unions and demonstrators feel ignored and have announced resistance. For days there have been protests in France in the evening.

Macron himself apparently has no intention of stepping aside or making concessions. But crisis meetings show that he is aware of his situation. The crumbling support of the Républicains is also having a signal effect: the president needs their support because his government only holds a relative majority in the National Assembly. Almost a third of the Républicains faction had joined the vote of no confidence – governing is becoming increasingly difficult for Macron.

France’s pension reform and Élisabeth Borne: speculation about the PM’s future

It is said loudly from Macron’s environment Time, the President does not want to replace his members of the government, nor does he want to dissolve Parliament. Still gives in France’s pension reform repeated speculation about the future of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. After the vote of no confidence passed, the opposition said “the prime minister must go anyway”. The demands for resignation are increasing. Since the beginning of the year, Borne had prevented the social partners from talking to him and ultimately chose a path that many found frighteningly autocratic.

Although the pension reform is one of Macron’s flagship projects, the prime minister played an important role in its implementation. She should be loud in a small circle SZ – even before they had decided to implement the reform by decree – declared that they might have to serve as a scapegoat.

The refinery and garbage disposal strikes are continuing, and numerous flights will be canceled again, as will train connections. Further strikes are planned for Thursday (March 23). They probably cannot be ignored. While Macron is careful not to do anything that looks like concessions, Borne could have to leave sooner or later. For him, this does not necessarily have to be a liberation: the anger at the head of government and his is too great politics. (ales)