NATO | Turkish media: Turkey’s foreign affairs committee will discuss Finland’s NATO membership on Thursday

According to the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, the consideration of Finland’s NATO membership can possibly be moved to the general session of the parliament as early as Friday or Saturday.

Turkey The foreign affairs committee is scheduled to discuss Finland’s NATO membership on Thursday. This was reported by the Turkish official Anadolu news agency on Tuesday.

According to the Turkish parliament, the foreign affairs committee will meet on Thursday afternoon Finnish time.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that Turkey has decided to start the ratification process of Finland’s NATO membership in the parliament. President Sauli Niinistö met Erdoğan on Friday in Turkey.

At that time, Erdoğan also said at the press conference that he hoped that the ratification would take place before Turkey’s May elections. Turkish elections are scheduled for May 14.

Hungary, on the other hand, has said that the country’s parliament will vote on Finland’s NATO membership next Monday.