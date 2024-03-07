Trial for Giulia Tramontano, the girl Impagnatiello had been seeing for a year in the courtroom: here's what she said

Today, Thursday 7 March, the trial is being held for Alessandro Impagnatiello, for the crime of Giulia Tramontano. The girl he had been seeing for about a year also entered the courtroom and saw her 29-year-old alive, shortly before losing her life.

The girl told all the lies that the 30-year-old told her over the months of their relationship and it is also burst into tears. She explained that she actually wanted to bring evidence to Giulia, to make her understand what the man was doing in his comparisons. He said:

We started hanging out more in September 2022. We mostly saw each other at my house. When I met him I was aware that he was engaged, then he told me that they had broken up because he no longer wanted to be with her. I realized that Giulia was still there when they went on holiday to Ibiza. He told me that he wasn't the father of the child, he then showed up with the DNA test that proved otherwise, so I believed him. She was alone and she had told me that she had threatened to harm herself.

Trial of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the revelations of the girl who saw Giulia Tramontano for the last time

CREDIT: RAI

Giulia Tramontano had some in recent months doubts, but he didn't have the evidence to accuse Impagnatiello of treason. Furthermore, given his attempts to poison her, he said he didn't feel well. In the courtroom they also showed the chats in which the 29-year-old spoke with her mother and one of her friends, gods heartburn. The girl in the classroom said:

I had left a lipstick in Impagnatiello's car, which Giulia later found. I wanted to make her understand on her own, without me getting in the way, what was happening. According to what he told me, Giulia was self-harming and bipolar. He repeated to me that Giulia was mentally unstable and that she threatened to take her life.

Shortly before losing her life, the 29-year-old pregnant woman had had an encounter with this girl and together they had caused her business to collapse. castle of lies. Furthermore, the audio that the two had exchanged was also played in the courtroom. But in those minutes the girl chose to go out from the classroom.