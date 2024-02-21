Jürgen Klopp, Xavi Hernández and now Thomas Tuchel. The dance on the benches of the great teams in Europe is underway and there are still a few months left before the season ends. And Bayern Munich has just issued a statement informing that they will dispense with the services of their current coach, Thomas Tuchel, as soon as this season ends.
“We have reached the decision to end our relationship by mutual agreement in the summer after maintaining an open and positive dialogue. Our goal is to restructure our sports management with a new coach for the 2024/25 season. Until then, all members of the club have the express obligation to achieve the highest possible goals in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team responsible in this sense. In the Champions League, in particular, we are convinced that we will reach the quarterfinals in our packed Allianz Arena with the support of our fans, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio's home in Rome”, said Jan-Christian Dreesen, general director of the German club.
More news on the transfer market
For his part, Tuchel has also spoken out about this decision. “We have agreed to end our relationship after this season. Until then, of course, I will continue to do everything possible with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success,” the coach said.
Tuchel still has a contract in force until 2025, however, the team's poor dynamics and results have precipitated this decision. And Bayern has three consecutive defeats, two in the Bundesliga that have left them in second position eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen, and another in the Champions League against Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 .
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Thomas #Tuchel #leave #Bayern #Munich #bench #season
Leave a Reply