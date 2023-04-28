THL | Continuity of treatment in primary health care is poorly implemented

Continuity was realized in the care of the elderly and those with long-term and multi-illnesses only slightly better compared to all those who visited the clinic.

Treatment Continuity in primary care outpatient care is poorly implemented, says the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

THL’s recent statistical report found out how well the continuity of care was realized last year in primary health care for customers who dealt with a doctor or nurse or remotely.

According to the report, continuity of care was low for doctor visits and very low for nurse visits. As in previous years, the continuity of care, especially with doctor’s visits, continued to deteriorate. The customer of the doctor’s and nurse’s office in primary healthcare therefore meets a different person more often than in previous visits.

THL points out that the reliability of last year’s results is weakened by significant data gaps regarding the welfare region of Helsinki and Vantaa-Kerava, which affect the coverage of the country’s data.

In continuity there are large regional differences between welfare regions. According to THL, in many areas where the continuity of doctor visits is realized poorly, the continuity of nurse visits is realized clearly better than average – and vice versa.

“The results may reflect how the regions have tried to adapt to the personnel shortage. In many areas where there is a large shortage of doctors and high turnover, continuity has been sought by ensuring a more permanent treatment relationship with the nurse than with the doctor,” says THL’s special expert Wind Suomela in the bulletin.

According to THL, research shows that continuity is important, especially in the treatment of the elderly and those with long-term and multi-illnesses. Continuity, however, was only slightly better for those with multiple illnesses and those over 65 compared to all those who visited the clinic.