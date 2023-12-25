On average, setting a New Year's table consisting of Olivier salad and herring under a fur coat, chicken, duck, tangerines, champagne and red caviar costs 3,329 rubles. This is 14% more expensive than in 2022, according to the results of a study by the IT company ATOL, which Izvestia reviewed on December 26. Analysts examined sales data for November-December 2022-2023.

The main New Year's salad, Olivier, will cost Russians an average of 942 rubles, which is 10% more expensive than a year earlier. At the same time, the median price for ingredients for herring under a fur coat is 774 rubles – 11% more than in 2022.

For 1 kg of chicken or duck meat, buyers will pay 202 rubles and 463 rubles, respectively. Tangerines in this weight category will cost 211 rubles. Russians often buy a jar of red caviar for an average of 736 rubles. You can enjoy a glass of champagne while the clock strikes for 302 rubles per bottle, experts said.

Earlier, on December 22, it was reported that Russians began to buy sweet gifts 10–12% more often in 2023 compared to last year. This is evidenced by data from the analytical resource “Check Index” of the OFD Platform company. At the same time, the most popular are sweet gifts in the amount of 500 g. On average, they cost customers 700 rubles, which is 11% higher than in 2022. The top sales included candies, chocolate bars, candy bars and dessert cakes depicting popular characters from fairy tales and cartoons, symbols of the coming year.