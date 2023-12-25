On Christmas Day, celebrated for the first time since 1917 on 25 December by the Ukrainian people, the battle of communiques between the Ukrainian army was echoed which denied the news given by the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu who, speaking with the Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow forces have taken control of the village of Maryinka, in southwestern Donetsk. «The battles for Maryinka continue, currently our soldiers are within the administrative borders of the city which has been completely destroyed. It is not correct to talk about the complete capture of Maryinka,” said Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army, speaking on TV, Ukrinform reported.



Russia: the secrets of “Polar Bear”, Navalny's prison in the most isolated place in the world December 25, 2023

Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin's main opponent in Russia, is in a penal colony near Charp, in the Russian Arctic in Siberia: he was transferred there in great secrecy by the Russian authorities. The man's family had not heard from him for almost three weeks. Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison in August for extremism and was due to be transferred to a harsher prison regime.

Zelensky's greetings to Ukraine, which celebrates Christmas for the first time on December 25 (since 1917)





