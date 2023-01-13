The reform of the mouth of the port of Cabo de Palos to turn it into an area for recreation and citizen enjoyment began to take shape this Friday. It was with the presentation of the project by the Cartagena City Council to fifty neighbors and businessmen in an act at the Cabo de Palos Interpretation Center. The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, and Carlos Abadía, a spokesperson for the team of architects and engineers responsible for this initiative aimed at seasonally adjusting tourism, attended the event.

The project was proposed two years ago by businessmen in the area to recover the Muelle de la Sal, an area now degraded and forgotten, located at the end of the Muro de la Sal. It is about creating a “social, sustainable and versatile space », according to Arroyo, to carry out activities of any kind and that diversify the tourist and leisure offer of Cabo de Palos.

It is an area of ​​1,400 square meters that will have a large open-plan plaza, with new lighting through two large towers and a four-level stand, which will constitute a great viewpoint towards the sea and towards the town itself. It will also serve to house the public during the events and performances that they intend to organize there. Under those steps there will be reduced consumption led lights to enhance the area. It will be equipped with a small lighthouse for maritime safety and with large letters with the name of the town. The investment is around 320,000 euros, according to Arroyo, coming from the Destination Sustainability Plans of the European Union. The proposal, prepared for months, is based on the municipal Tourism Strategic Plan in which the sector participated.

The mayoress announced that the project, in which the General Directorate of Ports of the Autonomous Community, which owns the space, has collaborated, will immediately go out to tender, once the authorization for the work has been formalized by the regional administration. The works will be adapted to the tourist season. “If it is necessary to prevent disturbances in high season, the works will be transferred after the summer,” said the councilor.

Arroyo highlighted the particular geographical and urban conditions of Cabo de Palos taken into account for the design of this initiative aimed at seasonally adjusting tourism in the area. And he advanced that the City Council is working on other projects to improve mobility and the parking offer.

It is a project that seeks to “generate a visitable space that allows the ridge to be recovered, to serve as a recreational area for everyone who visits Cabo de Palos,” said Carlos Abadía, who presented and explained the details of the project to the neighbors. .

salty past



The project was supported by the Association of Tourism Entrepreneurs of Cabo de Palos, represented by José Enrique Cárceles, also manager of the SubUp Hostel, and most of the residents attending the presentation. “It is a space that will beautify the area and enhance it, in addition to being a new attraction for tourism,” said the businessman.

During the meeting, attendees were able to contribute new ideas to improve the project. One resident proposed the installation of a statue of a fisherman to honor the essence of the town and another to place another that recalls the salt-producing past of the area. Arroyo will present the project to the representatives of the neighborhood association in the coming days.