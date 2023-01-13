The City Council will create with European funds a “social, sustainable and multipurpose” square in the Muelle de la Sal to “diversify the tourist offer”
The reform of the mouth of the port of Cabo de Palos to turn it into an area for recreation and citizen enjoyment began to take shape this Friday. It was with the presentation of the project by the Cartagena City Council to fifty neighbors and businessmen in an act at the Cabo de Palos Interpretation Center. The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, and Carlos Abadía, a spokesperson for the team of architects and engineers responsible for this initiative aimed at seasonally adjusting tourism, attended the event.
The project was proposed two years ago by businessmen in the area to recover the Muelle de la Sal, an area now degraded and forgotten, located at the end of the Muro de la Sal. It is about creating a “social, sustainable and versatile space », according to Arroyo, to carry out activities of any kind and that diversify the tourist and leisure offer of Cabo de Palos.
It is an area of 1,400 square meters that will have a large open-plan plaza, with new lighting through two large towers and a four-level stand, which will constitute a great viewpoint towards the sea and towards the town itself. It will also serve to house the public during the events and performances that they intend to organize there. Under those steps there will be reduced consumption led lights to enhance the area. It will be equipped with a small lighthouse for maritime safety and with large letters with the name of the town. The investment is around 320,000 euros, according to Arroyo, coming from the Destination Sustainability Plans of the European Union. The proposal, prepared for months, is based on the municipal Tourism Strategic Plan in which the sector participated.
The mayoress announced that the project, in which the General Directorate of Ports of the Autonomous Community, which owns the space, has collaborated, will immediately go out to tender, once the authorization for the work has been formalized by the regional administration. The works will be adapted to the tourist season. “If it is necessary to prevent disturbances in high season, the works will be transferred after the summer,” said the councilor.
To know more
Investment
The project is budgeted at 320,000 euros, from European funds.
Where will it be performed?
In what is known as Muelle de la Sal, in the port of Cabo de Palos.
what will it have
An open square, with two lighting towers and a grandstand for holding events. It will be the recreation area of the town.
Arroyo highlighted the particular geographical and urban conditions of Cabo de Palos taken into account for the design of this initiative aimed at seasonally adjusting tourism in the area. And he advanced that the City Council is working on other projects to improve mobility and the parking offer.
It is a project that seeks to “generate a visitable space that allows the ridge to be recovered, to serve as a recreational area for everyone who visits Cabo de Palos,” said Carlos Abadía, who presented and explained the details of the project to the neighbors. .
salty past
The project was supported by the Association of Tourism Entrepreneurs of Cabo de Palos, represented by José Enrique Cárceles, also manager of the SubUp Hostel, and most of the residents attending the presentation. “It is a space that will beautify the area and enhance it, in addition to being a new attraction for tourism,” said the businessman.
During the meeting, attendees were able to contribute new ideas to improve the project. One resident proposed the installation of a statue of a fisherman to honor the essence of the town and another to place another that recalls the salt-producing past of the area. Arroyo will present the project to the representatives of the neighborhood association in the coming days.
Arroyo promises that “without the consensus” of the neighbors the Solana restaurant “will not be done”
The restaurant projected in Cabo de Palos by businessman Aurelio Solana, through the company Inmobilari Business Development SLU, slipped into the presentation of the port entrance reform project this Friday. The residents took advantage of the visit of the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, to learn about the status of this business initiative, about which the councilor, when asked, said that “it is not at all clear that it is going to be built”, because “it is not There is a tender procedure underway.
The neighborhood’s refusal to allow this project to be developed in Cala Salero, in front of the fishermen’s market, was the trigger for the demonstration held on November 12. Then, a hundred people gathered in that place with banners to show their rejection.
Arroyo promised that “nothing will be done by the Autonomous Community” – which is the one who has to give the permission for the construction of the restaurant – “without the consent of the neighbors.” And he reiterated: “If you don’t want it, it won’t be done.”
More than two months ago, the Ministry of Development, directed by José Ramón Díez de Revenga, announced in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM) the opening of the public exhibition period on the administrative concession of a space in the public domain for the start-up of this restaurant.
Since then and despite the insistence of LA VERDAD to know the status of this procedure, the Ministry maintains that the project is in the analysis phase. Neighbors opposed to the project do not rule out demonstrating again for what they consider an “urban outrage.”
