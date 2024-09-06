Highlander was one of the films that marked an era in the 80s and that eventually made the leap to television and even to the world of animation through an original cartoon. Now, this work will return in the form of a remake with Henry Cavill in the leading role of Connor MacLeod, however, there is a Scottish WWE Superstar who also wants to get involved in this project.

Former WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre has stated that he wants to be involved in the Highlander movie with everything and Henry Cavill. He did this while promoting The Killer’s Game, stating that he would love to be in that project and that he throws that ball to the people involved.

Drew McIntyre says he would be a great fit for the film, especially because of his Scottish heritage, and that it would be a very useful role for his Hollywood career, which is already underway.Let’s see what happens. Here’s the ball, there’s an open goal, are you going to kick it or not?

It’s worth noting that there are very few details regarding the reboot of Highlander’s story and Henry Cavill will surely need more company than he already has, so we’ll just have to wait and see what might happen.

What we know about the Highlander reboot

Since Summit Entertainment acquired the rights to Highlander in 2008, there have been plans to reboot the film or, failing that, make a remake.

The only thing that is certain about this project is that Henry Cavill is confirmed for the role of Connor MacLeoud, that Dave Batista will take on the role of The Kurgan and that Chad Stahelski will be in charge of directing the film.

The project has a budget of 100 million dollars and already has a script written by Mike Finch. Now it is expected that the filming of the movie will begin soon, however, there is still no confirmed date.

Are you excited for the return of this franchise?