Tigres needed a central defender with guarantees to round out its squad in the Apertura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. After the departure of Yeferson Soteldo, who returned to Santos in Brazil, the UANL team had a free foreign quota to bring a defender. The chosen one was Samir Caetano, a 27-year-old Brazilian defender who played for Watford in the English second division.
The player from São Gonçalo arrives at Tigres to give greater solidity to the most fragile line of the squad led by Miguel Herrera. Samir emigrated to European football at the age of 21, after playing for Flamengo, and played more than 160 games with teams such as Udinese, Watford and Hella Verona. The 1.88-meter defender will seek to adapt to Liga MX as soon as possible and be the leader that the cats require in that area.
Samir comes to compete for the position with Igor Lichnovsky and Diego Reyes, who have been starters during the first part of the season. The Brazilian, with a left-handed profile, can play as a central defender on the right or left. He has even been qualified on occasions as a winger, although it seems that in Tigres he will be limited to playing in the central defense.
Taking this into account, Caetano could replace any of these two elements in the ‘Piojo’ scheme or even play with both in a line of five defenders, a tactical position that Herrera usually uses.
This could be the starting lineup for Tigres after the arrival of Samir Caetano:
Nahuel Guzman; Vladimir Loroña, Samir, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesús Angulo; Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Sebastian Cordova; Raymundo Fulgencio, André Pierre Gignac and Nicolás López.
Regarding the signing of Samir, Miguel Herrera had the following to say: “We were given the opportunity for the spot, he’s a good defender who comes to help the team remain solid and have defenses for a while. At 27 years old, he is a player who can still help us a lot”.
