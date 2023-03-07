Mexico.- Masterchef Celebrity was a complete success during its first two installments on TV Azteca, which is why the conglomerate would be preparing a new season of the famous kitchen reality.

The attempts of the Ajusco television station to keep hidden the personalities that will be part of this third season have been a failure, since they have begun to leak to the possible participants who will join the culinary competition.

We recommend you read…

After speculation about the stars who will enter this culinary adventure, there is a very important figure from Exatlón México, something that caused a stir on social networks.

Everything seems to indicate that the athlete Heber Gallegos would be joining this masterchef new editionaccording to some TV Azteca leaks.

We recommend you read…

However, none of the leaks has been confirmed by Heber or by the production of the show, but the possibility of appearing in the reality show is very high, remembering that other members of Extalón managed to go through the Masterchef kitchen, such as Aristeo Cázares and Macky González.

It must be remembered that Haber Gallegos took a break from the beaches of the Dominican Republic after having been a member of Extalón México three times, but that does not mean that he has put aside his training, since he continues to exercise.

It should be noted that the athlete’s next sports projects are unknown to this day, but a few weeks ago Gallegos was considered to join Exatlón All Star, in addition to giving clues to a possible return to competition.