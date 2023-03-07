US attempts to intercept an intercontinental missile from North Korea during its test launch into the Pacific Ocean will be perceived as a declaration of war, said the deputy head of the Central Committee (CC) of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the sister of the leader of the republic, Kim Yo-jong on Tuesday, March 7.

“It will be regarded as a clear declaration of war by the DPRK if a military response such as interception occurs against our strategic weapons tests, which are carried out without compromising the security of neighboring countries in open waters and airs that are not under US jurisdiction” – said Kim Yo-jong. Her words were published Korea Central News Agency (CTAC).

She also noted that the DPRK is monitoring the military actions of the US forces and is always ready to take quick and suppressive actions at any time.

On February 24, the director of the department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK, Kwon Jong Geun, said that the authorities of the republic could regard the provocative actions of the United States as a declaration of war. The diplomat urged Washington to eliminate the “vicious circle of military tension” on the Korean Peninsula.

On February 20, it became known that North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan. Projectiles of 600 mm caliber, allegedly from super-large multiple launch rocket systems, traveled east and were believed to have landed outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

The UN Security Council has called for an emergency meeting following another ballistic missile launch by North Korea. South Korea announced the imposition of sanctions against four individuals and five organizations associated with the DPRK.