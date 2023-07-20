Chivas after securing first place in the MX League with 3 victories and winning a title against Athletic Club now they are preparing to waste talent in the League Cupa championship that puts Liga MX and MLS to compete and where the Mexican team will be one of the protagonists since they will already have their full squad.

Chivas fans are more than enthusiastic about the eleven that Veljko Paunovic he will be able to assemble now that he will have his entire club complete after his participation with the Mexican National Team and more than others came out of his injuries. They are not expected to have many changes, but they may have spare parts that strengthen each of the lines.

One of the expected returns for the Flock was that of Alexis Vega who due to an injury had missed a large part of the preseason and the Gold Cup, but after several weeks this Sunday he played against the Athletic Club few minutes thinking that you can be ready for the

Leagues Cup. Another of those who also had minutes was Erick Gutiérrez who, after a week in the team, had minutes to pick up the pace.

Chivas is currently the best team in Mexico | Photo: Jam Media

And one of the ones that the fans missed the most, since in recent appearances he was the best player on the team, is Roberto Alvarado who returns from the Mexican National Team as Gold Cup champion. All of them will now be under the coach’s disposition.

Possible Best Eleven

Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez

Defenders: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño and Jesús Orozco

Media: Víctor Guzmán, Erick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán

Forwards: Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado and Yael Padrilla

Chivas will debut in the Leagues Cup next Thursday, July 27, when they face the Cincinnati team and will close their group stage against Sporting Kansas City on Monday, July 31.