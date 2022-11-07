This would be the Cruz Azul line-up if all the transfers in this transfer market are finalized

The board of Deportivo Cruz Azul is working on what will be Clausura 2023 and although they do not usually reveal information about their planning as usual, it is said that this week the new sports director will be appointed once it is known that two will arrive. reinforcements from the Athletic Tucuman; Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro Carrera.
First of all, because the Machine will have 12 foreigners with the arrival of Lotti Y Raceand the arrival of another foreigner is expected, the team will have to have at least three Untrained casualties in Mexico to respect the limit of 10.
According to the journalist Leon Lecandareporter for ESPN specialized in Cruz Azul news, the trident of players that will leave the team is: the Peruvian louis abramthe Paraguayan Angel Romero and the Chilean Ivan Morales.
In such a way that, in the last two weeks, several names of soccer players have emerged that could reach La Noria, as well as names that could be dropped from the squad and here we tell you how the team’s starting eleven would be formed for the next tournament.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In the first instance, if the reinforcements that have been appearing in recent days were to materialize, the main team would be made up of: Jesus Crown; Rodrigo Huescas, Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori, Julio César Domínguez; Ramiro Carrera, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodríguez; Uriel Antuna, Augusto Lotti, Gonzalo Carneiro.
While in the bench of substitutes they would be: Sebastián Jurado, Andrés Gudiño, Jaiber Jiménez, Alonso Escoboza, Rafael Baca, Erik Lira, Cristian Tabó, Michel Estrada, Carlos Rotondi; taking into account possible declines in Jose Martinez, Luis Abram, Angel Romero and Ivan Morales.
#Cruz #Azul #lineup #transfers #transfer #market #finalized
Leave a Reply