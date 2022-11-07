For much in the last days, Netflix has benefited from a certain series that became world famous, Dahmerwhich tells us the story of one of the best-known serial killers in state Joined. The show has been so good that it gathered millions of views, which is why the franchise from which it is derived “Monster” It will have more seasons.

The streaming company has mentioned that there will be at least two more entries in the franchise, and best of all, they will be worked on again by the creator and director. Ryan Murphy. It is worth mentioning that it will not be a continuation of Dahmerbut two people whose actions were so questionable, they became famous.

But this is not the only success for Murphysince the other franchise known as the Watcher It will also continue to cause intrigue among the public, so it will have more episodes. However, it is not so clear if the creative will be working on both simultaneously, or if he will only be in charge of production and will have a new director.

This is what he says Bela Bajaria, Netflix Global Television Director:

Audiences can’t stop looking at Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan at Monster along with Eric Newman at The Watcher are masterful storytellers who have wowed audiences around the world. The consecutive strength of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinctive original voice that created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.

Remember that both programs are available at Netflix.

Via: dead line

Publisher’s note: If Netflix receives good profits for certain programs, it is evident that it will want to exploit them. We’ll see if they manage to maintain that rating, and above all, if Murphy agrees to direct them or pass the mantle on to someone else.