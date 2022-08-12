In recent weeks the second film of joker has been on everyone’s lips, since his confirmation was made known through the revelation of his script, this was followed by the approval by Warner Bros. and as if that were not enough, the participation of Lady Gaga. And now after all this news, the possible budget of the tape is mentioned.

According to the media specialized in cinema and shows, Varietythe money used for this second film would be triple that used for the original, thus reaching about $150 million. This is because both the director and the protagonist would receive 20 million each one, to that would be added the payment of the actress and singer for her role as harley quinn.

It is worth mentioning that Joker: Folie à deux is one of the few projects to which the company Warner He has given them the green light, this after his new plan focused on large film productions. The proof of this are discarded movies for streaming like the one from batgirlas well as the sequel to Scooby Doo with 3D animation.

However, the first tape of the villain of Batman managed to generate almost four times the profits compared to the budget used, so launching a sequel is basically a guaranteed success. Furthermore, by including music stars of the caliber of Lady Gagacould force all those who have not even seen the first one to attend the cinema.

Remember that the film premieres the next October 4, 2024.

Via: IGN