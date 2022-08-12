Minutes ago, the renowned magazine France Football published the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022, which will have a winner on Monday, October 17 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
The big surprise, which has caused a lot of impact on social networks and on the footballing public in general, is the absence of Lionel Andrés Messi, maximum winner of the trophy (7 times), who has not been left out of the nominees since 2005.
Another of the world cracks that does not appear in the list of 30 is the Brazilian Neymarwho, like Messi, plays for PSG in France.
It should be remembered that for this 66th edition the calendar season will be evaluated and not the full year as usual, so the performance that the footballers had until June 2022 will be analyzed.
Who does figure is the Portuguese Christian Ronaldowho at 37 years old and although Manchester United did not have a good season, obtained his 18th nomination, an absolute record in that category.
Next, we will review the 30 nominees, divided by the leagues where they currently play.
ENGLAND 15
– Liverpool: Salah, Arnold, Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Van Dijk
– City: Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne, Cancelo, Haaland
– Tottenham: Heung-Min Son, Kane
-United: Cristiano Ronaldo
SPAIN 7
– Real Madrid: Courtois, Vinicius, Casemiro, Benzema, Modric, Rüdiger
– Barcelona: Lewandowski
GERMANY 4
– Leipzig: Nkunku
– Bayern: Kimmich, Mane
– Dortmund: Haller
ITALY 3
– Milan: Leao, Mike Maignan
-Juventus: Vlahović
FRANCE 1
– PSG: Mbappe
