By 2024, the minimum wage will experience a significant increase that will benefit Mexican workers.

Since January 1, a 20 percent increase in minimum salary and the same is expected to happen by 2024. In the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami) the employers sector proposed a salary increase for 2024 of 12.5 percent.

However, workers and the Government could propose that the increase be close to 20 percentsaid Ricardo Barbosa Ascensio, president of the National Labor Commission of Coparmex.

The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) anticipated a increase in the minimum wage by 2024a measure that seeks to improve the economic conditions of workers in the country.

Although the exact figure is still awaited, this adjustment is a reflection of the commitment of authorities and organizations to the well-being and purchasing power of the Mexican workforce.

According to Coparmexthe minimum wage could increase between 11.5 and 12.5% ​​in 2024However, there is a possibility that the increase is close to 20%.

“We are working with 12.5%, we need to see the position of the workers and also the government. I see it as difficult for it to remain at 12.5%, it will be something closer to 20%, as has been the way in which the salary has been recovered year after year in this six-year term,” said the president of the National Labor Commission of Coparmex, Ricardo Barbosa Ascensio.

Coparmex anticipates that The final resolution regarding the salary increase will be announced at the end of November. This is because companies plan their annual budgets during September and October.

“From the business perspective, we are committed to improving the standard of living of Mexican workers and, if that implies an effort to raise the minimum wage, we are ready,” declared Ricardo Barbosa.

On the other hand, Coparmex indicated its expectation that the considerable salary increases will conclude soon and be more aligned with inflation than with the recovery. This vision is based on the objective agreed between the private initiative and the federal government.

“We consider that the increase in the minimum wage is a temporary measure of 6 to 8 years, and I perceive that we are approaching the end of these adjustments,” concluded Barbosa.

