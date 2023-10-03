The international chain of self-service stores with a Price Club format exclusively for members with current Membership, costcoin recent days it has been trending due to various controversy over the alleged dessert restrictions, however, this time we present you the rare new Costco product that customers are fighting over.

Recently, videos have gone viral in which Costco members begin to argue over wanting cakes and pies, due to an alleged restriction in which customers with a current membership, They can only purchase a certain amount of desserts each day.

However, the American sales company shocked its clients with a new project, since on its website He put a gold bar up for sale.

Costco stands out by offering a wide selection of items from national and international market-leading brands with the highest quality standards, at the best possible prices to compete in the retail industry, however, this time it impressed its customers. when putting gold bars on sale.

On its website, Costco added online that you can purchase a gold bar, in the product description it is added that they are 1 ounce gold Suisse Lady Veriscan pieces, which stand out for their details.

Given this, gold bars are soon to be sold out, Richard Galanti, financial director of the wholesale store, highlighted to CNBC that gold bars are a product in high demand and therefore, they are only briefly on their page. e-commerce.

The estimated price was $1,900 which means more than 33 thousand Mexican pesos, to acquire the bullion 24 caratswhich have the image of Suisse Lady Veriscan.