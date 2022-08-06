Duque decorates Gustavo Petro with three customary orders for the new president Presidency of Colombia (Presidency of Colombia/EFE)

The official inauguration ceremony of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia will be this Sunday, August 7, at 3:00 p.m. The event will take place in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, accompanied by a series of parallel celebrations and in various streets and parks in the city center. The broadcast will begin at 10:00 a.m. and can be seen on public television channels, digital platforms and social networks.

The event, the first arrival of a president elected by the left, is expected to attract more than 100,000 people, unlike previous presidential inaugurations that were only attended by politicians and personalities. “The entire population is invited to the event in the capital,” reads the official statement of the event. There will be no red carpet and the congratulations to the new president will not be called kissing hands, as before, but a presidential greeting, a sample of the symbolism that is planned.

The ceremony, defined by the new president’s campaign as “a cultural celebration” that “will mark a new history for Colombia,” will feature the participation of ten heads of state and at least 1,000 artists from different regions of the country. According to the incoming government, the possession has an “innovative and progressive seal that invites citizen participation and culture as a cohesion tool to build a better country and make Colombia a world power of life.”

What heads of state come to the possession of Petro?

The event will be attended by the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; Chile, Gabriel Boric; Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso; Bolivia, Luis Arce; Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves; Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; Panama, Laurentino Cortizo; and Honduras, Xiomara Castro. Another head of state who will attend is King Felipe VI of Spain.

Other delegations will be led by relevant figures, such as the first lady of Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller. El Salvador will be represented by the Vice President, Félix Ulloa; Portugal, Cuba and Serbia for their foreign ministers; other 10 countries by resident ambassadors in Colombia. The delegations from the United Kingdom, Japan and Korea will be headed by parliamentary delegates and 13 representatives of international organizations such as CAF, CAN, SEGIB, CEPAL and CAN will be at the event.

How much will possession of Petro cost?

Marisol Rojas, communications coordinator for the ceremony, explained in an interview with Blu Radio that the protocol act will not cost 5,000 million pesos as initially stated, but 1,895 million (about 450 thousand dollars in exchange). “The cost of the event has been exaggerated, the budget allocated by the current presidency is $2.4 billion with taxes,” Rojas said. The official clarified that the initial figure of 5,000 million includes travel contracts and presentations that are scheduled until November.

Rojas insisted that not only the people required by protocol are invited to this act of possession, but also ordinary people: “It is a possession of the people.” The international personalities and delegations will be in a demarcated area separated from the Plaza de Bolívar, but in the rest of it, and in the surrounding streets and squares, anyone can be, as long as there is space.

Gustavo Petro’s official also revealed that none of the invited artists will charge for their presentation. “Everyone has donated their share of the event.”

Which guest artists will be in Petro’s possession?

Silvia Juliana Hernández, national queen of the guabina and tiple from Vélez, Santander, says that at the ceremony a typical music group from her region called Roots of my land. He will do it on a stage one block from the Plaza de Bolívar.

Like this one, there will be another 70 artistic groups from Yopal, Tumaco, Bucaramanga, Guapi, Pereira, Medellín, Piedecuesta, Cali, Córdoba, Santa Marta, Quibdó, Timbiquí, Tocancipá, Neiva, Cali, Villavicencio, Leticia, Cartagena, Buenaventura, Montes De María, and the Archipelago of San Andrés, Santa Catalina and Providencia.

In addition to local groups, renowned artists such as Adriana Lucía, Andrea Echeverry and Héctor Buitrago from Aterciopelados and David Kawooq from Doctor Krápula will participate in the ceremony. Nidia Góngora, Beto Jamaica, Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto, Wilson Manyoma, Edson Velandia and Adriana Lizcano will also be at the event. All of them will make presentations on six platforms and a cultural corridor near the Plaza de Bolívar.