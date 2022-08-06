The director of Mobility and Coast, Marina Munuera, during the last test to obtain nautical titles held last May. / CARM

THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, August 6, 2022, 4:50 p.m.



More and more people manage to obtain the necessary documentation to start sailing. The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure has issued 4,514 nautical titles so far this year, more than double the 2,000 registered last year. The general director of Mobility and Coast, Marina Munuera, highlights this figure and recalls that the call for exams to obtain these accreditations already broke a record last year.

“We have issued more than double the number of titles for the management of recreational nautical vessels thanks to the fact that we made a great effort to organize the theoretical exams so that they complied with all the security measures required in the pandemic,” Munuera maintains. “We were the first autonomy to take up the necessary tests to achieve these titles.”

The pleasure craft skipper title (PER) has been the most requested, with a total of 3,140 accreditations. These are used to govern pleasure boats, motor and sail, up to 15 meters in length and adequate engine power, for navigations between the coast and the 12-mile line parallel to it, as well as inter-island navigation in the archipelagos. Balearic and Canary

In addition, the director reports that 646 yacht skipper titles have been issued; 430 basic navigation pattern; 277 yacht captain and 21 jet ski skipper.

professional diving



In addition, so far this year fifty new professional diving qualifications have been issued, from academic qualifications, professional training, military validations and legally homologated or equivalent training. There are currently about twenty authorized recreational diving centers and two more have prior authorization.

The Official Gazette of the Region also includes the dates of the third and last ordinary call, which will be held on November 27. The director specifies that the deadline for submitting applications will be from October 13 to 31. In addition, another extraordinary call will be held on September 21 at the Navy diving center at the request of the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena for students of a specific course.