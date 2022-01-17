Tigres presented the construction project for its new stadium. The plan is promoted by the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), the feline directive and the Populus construction company, which is in charge of the work. The building will have capacity for 65,000 people and will be located on the outskirts of the university and will have an investment of 320 million dollars. It is expected to open the doors in 2025.
Samuel García, governor of Nuevo León, was present at the signing of the first document to start the construction of the stadium and at the laying of the first stone. The president indicated that with the union of businessmen, government and team management, this ambitious project will be carried out.
The construction of a new stadium was one of the most common requests from Tigres fans. The UANL team currently plays at the Volcán, a building located in San Nicolás de los Garza that dates back to 1967, that is, it is 54 years old, and which has capacity for 42,500 attendees.
During the last decade, Tigres has been one of the most successful teams in Mexican soccer and its fans, inside Nuevo León and outside the state, have also grown. With this project, it is sought that the felines have a house that lives up to their recent achievements and their history.
#Tigres #UANL #stadium
