Friday 31 December 2021, 02:26



The new La Aljorra school will come into operation for the academic year 2023-24. This is what the Autonomous Community expects, which recently contracted the works for 4.8 million euros. The center will be divided into two buildings with different services on an area of ​​12,000 square meters, with the capacity to host 243 Infant and 576 Primary students. The Nursery building will be developed on one floor and the Primary building on three, as they appear in the virtual recreation. It will have LED lighting and a sectorized air conditioning system, to save energy.