The Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has started the construction of the new research vessel of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC)which will bear the name of its founder: Odon de Buen, pioneer of oceanography in Europe.

It will be 85 meters long and 18 meters wide, and will become the largest oceanographic research vessel in the Spanish fleet. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, It will allow the study of ecosystems, habitats and sea beds in all the world’s oceans, including the polar areas, and at depths greater than 6,000 meters.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, visited yesterday together with Javier Ruiz, director of the IEO-CSIC, the facilities of the Armón shipyard, in Vigo, where the construction of this ship has begun, which It will be the flagship of the Spanish scientific fleet.

The ship will be able to operate in all the world’s oceans, including the polar regions, will have the capacity to hold 58 passengers and autonomy will be about 50 days of navigation. It is specially designed to be silent, essential both to observe the ocean producing the minimum impact.

The project has advanced systems to respect the environment through tools to prevent fuel spills, control gas emissions into the atmosphere or use gas as fuel.

In its scientific equipment stand out echo sounders, both for the study of the seabed and for fisheries; unmanned, remotely operated or autonomous vehicles; sampling systems, dredgers and 500 square meters of laboratory.

The importance of Vigo

The Minister of Science and Innovation also announced that Vigo will be the permanent headquarters of the fisheries science tablean interministerial body that will include the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to promote scientific knowledge in the fishing sector.