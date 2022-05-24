KIEV (Reuters) – Russian forces have taken control of three cities in the Donetsk region, including Svitlodarsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told a local branch of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

On Tuesday, the Russian-backed separatist People’s Republic of Donetsk group said in a post on the messaging app Telegram that its forces had taken control of the city and replaced the Ukrainian flag with a Russian flag.

Svitlodarsk is 80 kilometers southwest of Sievierodonetsk, the focus of Russian attacks in recent days.

(By Conor Humphries)

