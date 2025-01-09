The big drawback that iPhones have is their high price. This is the reason why hundreds of users refuse to buy an Apple phone even though it is the model they would like to have, this is something that the company knows and that is why several years ago they decided to launch a version of the iPhone but cheaper.

To tell the truth, the iPhone SE (which is what these models are called) have not had the success that Apple expected, mainly because Although they are cheaper, when it comes to features and design they lag far behind normal iPhones. But Apple wants to change this and after years without renewing the design of the iPhone SE, everything indicates that the fourth generation of this model will finally be modernized.

And all the rumors indicate that there will be a necessary iPhone 14-inspired redesign to modernize it, and among other aspects to highlight, the new 6.1-inch OLED screens, the arrival of the port of USB-C type charging to comply with European regulations and Action button integration that the iPhone 16 has just incorporated.

It was the Bloomberg analyst and Apple expert, Mark Gurman, who announced that It is possible that Apple will launch this new iPhone SE 4th generation along with other products such as the MacBook Air M4 and the new iPad Airand since the company is so meticulous about release times, everything indicates that it will be during this spring, more specifically during the month of March, for the new cheap iPhone to hit the market.

Although there is still no type of official announcement, analysts predict that The starting price of this model is around 600 euros. due to changes in design and improvements in device performance.

Is it worth buying an iPhone SE?

This is surely the question that many users are asking, and the answer is none other than depending on the case. If what you really want is an iPhone, but you have a tight budget, this version is undoubtedly an option to take into account, since it is better than a refurbished phone, it has an Apple ecosystem and an iPhone camera, in addition that it will offer several updates so it will last you several years.

That said, for 600 euros you can find other mobile phone options with better performance in battery, storage space and many other aspects, so If you’re not absolutely convinced that you want an iPhone, it may be best to look at other options.