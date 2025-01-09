The National Police have arrested a woman and a man in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, aged 35 and 38 respectively, both with police records. She has been arrested for crimes of attempted homicide and domestic abuse. for allegedly trying to strangle her baby one year and him for the crime of gender violence in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The woman, after a couple’s fight, had threatened to kill her baby, according to her romantic partner and father of the baby, who was injured and had to be assisted by the health services.

The events occurred mid-morning on January 5, when the National Police received a notice alerting them that a a fight with knives in a family home from the Tamaraceite neighborhood.

He threatened to stab his baby

Once at the scene, the agents were summoned by a man, who was nervous and had stab wounds. According to him, his partner had a knife and had threatened to stab her one-year-old babyafter previously trying to strangle her.









Upon learning of these facts, the agents quickly entered the house where they found the woman, in an obvious state of alteration, sitting on the living room sofa holding the baby in her arms and observing that The little girl had “no signs of violence.”

The agents found on the seat of the sofa, right next to the woman, a ham knife with a wooden handle and a 25 centimeter blade approximately, as well as a utility knife that was on the living room table, and that according to her version her partner had used against her.

For security reasons, the police removed both the knife and the razor from the scene, and subsequently requested the presence of the health services, who assisted and treated the wounds suffered by the man, who had to be transferred to the Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín Hospital.

As for the baby and her mother, they were also examined by health workers and did not require significant assistance.

The baby, with her maternal grandmother

Finally, the agents, after listening to the versions of those involved, arrested both, while the baby was given to her maternal grandmother. Once the proceedings at police stations were completed, both arrested persons were placed at the disposal of the competent judicial authority.