THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, December 2, 2022, 3:00 p.m.



The Murcia City Council is going to begin to implement the Co-responsible Plan in the municipality, which entails an investment of 456,000 euros and which consists of “designing comprehensive care systems from a gender perspective, accessible to all families and promoting co-responsibility and participation of men in care, with the implementation of universal and quality public services, to satisfy the different care needs of the child population as well as to expand and improve public services that facilitate the reconciliation of family, personal and work life », according to the mayor, José Antonio Serrano.

Among the actions that will be implemented are the following:

-Care service for children from 0 to 6 years of age in family homes: Babysitters at home. This service may be requested for maximum four-hour shifts per address, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy this service up to a total of 40 hours a year.

-Network of toy libraries and ‘open cabbages’ for children between the ages of 6 and 12, during non-school hours and periods in different areas of the municipality of Murcia: Lobosillo, Beniaján, Alquerías, Puente Bacons, Santiago el Mayor, El Ranero and Mucia.

-Nursery school service during non-school periods of Easter and Spring Festival, for children from 0 to 3 years of age, in the municipal nursery schools El Lugarico, in El Palmar, and Nuestra Señora de la Fuensanta, in Santiago el Mayor.

Likewise, the mayor of Murcia pointed out that “families will be able to access, free of charge, these services through the procedure ‘Professional care bag of the Co-responsible Program’, which will be opened in the coming days at the electronic headquarters and offices of registry that the Murcia City Council has located throughout the municipality. Although all families with minors up to 12 years of age have the recognized right to access services, families of women victims of gender violence or other forms of violence will have priority; single-parent or single-parent families, families of long-term unemployed women who wish to train or look for a job; families who live in depopulated areas or residents in priority districts due to not having frequent interurban public transport, among others ».

Co-responsibility training



The Co-responsible Plan also includes the launch of a training program in co-responsibility and care aimed at men called ‘With Responsibility’ and which includes ten workshops aimed at men of different ages and times of their life cycle: young people up to 25 years of age, recent parents and grandparents over the age of 65; an exhibition on masculinities that will include guided visits to students of the IES of the municipality and an awareness campaign on egalitarian masculinity.

The mayor of the capital, José Antonio Serrano, explained, on the other hand, that the personnel service is working on the selection of professionals for the implementation of these services. The hiring of five professionals with a Higher Degree in Early Childhood Education, eleven professionals with a Higher Degree in Sociocultural and Tourist Animation or Social Integration and three ordinances is planned. The administrative assistant and the social educator who manage and coordinate all the actions necessary for the implementation of the Corresponsibles Program have already joined.