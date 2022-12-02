HS Tuusula | The center connecting the municipal hall and Prisma is delayed by more than a year in Tuusula

Completion is delayed because the decision to change the plan enabling construction was appealed to the administrative court.

I’m humming the start of construction work on the planned new municipal hall of Tuusula and Prisma, which will be connected to it, will be delayed, the municipality of Tuusula says in its press release.

The Tuusula municipal council approved the site plan change enabling the construction of the Hyrylä shopping center in October. One citizen has filed an appeal against the decision to the administrative court. Complaining about the planning decision delays the start of construction work on Prisma and the new municipal hall.

“Despite the complaint, we will continue the purposeful promotion of the project so that Hyrylä’s service offering develops”, says the mayor of Tuusula Kalle Ikkelä in the bulletin.

Delay therefore, the municipality’s employees continue in different evacuation facilities longer than planned, resulting in additional costs.

The preparation of the project continues with the processing of the mutual lease agreement between the municipality of Tuusula and the project’s investor, NREP, at the municipal board. During 2023, while the administrative court is handling the appeal, the old shopping center will be demolished and municipal engineering works will be carried out in the area.

The construction of the service center will start after the legal proceedings, estimated at the beginning of 2024. The construction work will take about two years, so the opening is scheduled for the beginning of 2026.

Prism and the completion of the municipal hall is now moved forward by more than a year. At the end of last year, the goal was for the shopping center to be completed in 2024.

“In the complaint, a position has been taken on the planning process. We are currently preparing a response to the appeal, and based on the current information, we do not believe that the appeal will be successful in the administrative court”, says Ikkäla.

The municipal board will consider the municipality’s statement on the appeal at its meeting on December 19.

I cry the total area of ​​the business and service center is approximately 15,000 square meters, of which the share of commercial premises is approximately 10,000 square meters.

The shopping center will have an approximately 8,000 square meter Prisma. Prisma will also be joined by other stores and restaurants. For comparison, for example, Prisma in the Tripla shopping center in Helsinki has a size of more than 5,000 square meters.

A five-story space is planned to be built above the business center, where the municipal hall would be located.