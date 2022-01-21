the world of eSports It has grown substantially in recent years, to the extent that in Japan we will see a specialized school in this industry. In this way, details related to the subjects, equipment and career options present at this school.

The Esports Koutou Gakuin, is a high school that will open its doors in Shibuya, Tokyo, next April. Thus, it has been revealed that students they will be able to enjoy a mixture of traditional subjects and multiple subjects related to eSports. Alongside this, managers and teachers will be professional players and members of the industry.

The school is supported by NTT, a telecommunications company, and the Tokyo Verdy eSports team. Within the facilities you can find more than 40 high-end PCs. In addition to traditional classes, courses focused on FPS, RTS, TPS, MOBA will also be taught, as well as a “training space on care”, where students will learn how to properly care for their physical and mental health.

Finally, the school plan will offer training for careers such as programming, VR design, 3D design, game design, streamer, eSports pro, virtual youtuber, gaming journalist, and esports commentator.

Via: The Andes