Ángel Correa ended the match in San Sebastián with discomfort. Some physical discomfort that, however, will not prevent the Argentine from playing against Valencia, if Simeone so decides. This morning, after undergoing medical tests on Thursday to assess the extent of his discomfort, if they were to be called an injury, the ’10’ Atletico was one more in Atlético’s training. Strap is indestructible. The muscles of him, of steel.

The Argentine is, precisely, one of those footballers who are always available, that never break, that is not injured. His service record with Atlético is unblemished in that section. He has not suffered muscle problems, or breaks, or relapses. Any. Neither in San Sebastian. A session in which Savic and Giménez, both ready to play, had specific work on defense. They are the bosses of it. And the team needs them more than ever. So that the solidity returns, so that the bleeding stops in each stopped ball, in each lateral center. Griezmann, meanwhile, one of the men in the red and white infirmary, with Kondogbia and Llorente, increased the intensity of his work with the ball.

Atleti will concentrate tonight breaking the routine of the last games, in which, if it was late, at 9:00 p.m., like the one against Valencia tomorrow, it was concentrated on the same day. Not today. Today he will do it tonight. At the Hilton Barajas, a regular hotel, as part of more than one conspiracy: return to victory. It is needed more than ever.