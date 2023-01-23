Mexico.- At the end of last year, various speculations began to arise in relation to some alleged changes in the star program of Aztec TV‘Venga la Alegría’, where the departure and arrival of some drivers of the morning was expected.

However, everything indicates that the changes that were rumored were for the weekend edition of VLAbut this time the return of one of the show’s most beloved drivers surprised thousands.

After almost a decade of not stepping on the forum of come joyMauricio Barcelata announced his return to Mexico’s favorite program as a new host.

It should be noted that just a few days ago, Mauricio Barcelata He was still a member of the TV Azteca competition, as he was working for Televisa, but today he was warmly received at his home.

Mauricio Barcelata was received by numerous hugs, and after his welcome he decided to send a message of commitment for his participation in the morning.

“Thank you for the welcome. I think there is an important commitment in this program that over the years continues to be in the most important place in the Mexican family, which is the home, from where all houses come,” he said.

In addition, he thanked for being considered to return to the program from which he said goodbye in 2014.

“Thanks to Televisión Azteca for making that call, I am willing to join this team that is so well made, so well formed and so united, whatever they need, whatever it is, I am here as I have always been.”

But that was not all, but he also took the opportunity to greet and send a message to the viewers of the program who are not satisfied with his return.

“To the haters give us a chance, I know they will be there, give us chances, we are going little by little and I am happy to reintegrate myself and to start this great adventure with all of you.”

On the other hand, his colleagues were very happy for his arrival at VLA, because they even prepared a touching surprise for the handsome driver, which consisted of some videos of his children and wife, who sent him congratulations and showered him with love.

“I am very proud of you and that you are the father of our children, there is no greater example of a man, of struggle, of perseverance, of respect and that when one does things well the result is the best. Happy start of life , cycle, I love you “.

Finally, Mauricio assured that he is very happy to have had the opportunity to return to the morning show.