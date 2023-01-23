Almost a year after the horrific day when criminals from Querétaro beat Atlas fans in a Liga MX match, leaving people hospitalized for injuries, the manager and former soccer player, adolfo riosconsidered that the FMF was responsible for what happened on the Corregidora field.
It was in an interview for ESPN where Adolfo Ríos mentioned that in each league game there is a commissioner in charge of supervising that everything flows, and despite the fact that there was, he ignored it.
“There is a clear theme. There is a Commissioner of the FMF in each game of the, this Commissioner is in charge of checking that everything is in order. Did that Commissioner exist? Yes, in the meetings prior to the meeting did he check that everything was in order? Yes, so the FMF washes its hands and decides to punish when they are equally responsible as everyone involved “he asserted.
The sports director of the Roosters was sanctioned for 5 years to exercise any trade related to soccer, however, with the defense and the appeals of the former goalkeeper, the sanction was reduced to one year.
“They involved me with issues that did not correspond to me regarding the situation of the position that I had, which was sporting. I never accepted that sanction, I even put legal arguments and the only thing they answered me was: If you want to go to the TAS or FIFA, you are within your rights, however that would take me more time and in March we will be free of this unfair situation “he added.
“It is a sanction that comes out of the Owners Assembly, this sanction was precipitated without foundation, without an accurate or legally supported situation of what had happened. It is clear to me that a blow of authority had to be given, a forceful blow to the table, but that has more to do with a review that is aligned with the purposes of the FMF with an affiliate, than with a misplaced sanction “sentenced.
