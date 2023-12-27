Over the course of 2023, people in the United States searched for information on Google on a variety of topics that marked the year. From news, sports, movies, to recipes and video games, they generated interest in the population. The information was compiled in the 2023 edition of the report Year in Search that the search engine performs every year.

Among the most notable searches, The war between Israel and Hamas topped the list, evidencing the impact generated by the conflict that broke out in the Gaza Strip after the attack carried out by the terrorist group. The situation worsened on October 7 and since then it has continued to be active with varying degrees of tension.

The Titan submarine, belonging to the Ocean Gate company and where five people died, was the second most searched news item in the United States.. In the next position, natural disasters were present, since hurricanes Hilary, Idalia and Lee marked their presence on the list.

This undated image, courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible beginning a descent.

The personalities that generated the most interest in the United States

In the realm of personalities, figures such as Damar Hamlin and Travis Kelce captured the attention of the US public on Google, generating sustained interest throughout the year. The searches were aimed at learning more about these individuals, whether due to their professional achievements, social activities or relevant events in their lives.

2023 was marked by the loss of beloved figures, and the deaths of prominent personalities such as actor Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Jerry Springer, Jimmy Buffet and Sinéad O'Connor were among the most searched news.

On October 28, the news of Matthew Perry's death shocked the world. Photo: Instagram: @mattyperry4

In the entertainment field, actors Jeremy Renner, Jamie Foxx and Danny Masterson were the most searched. Likewise, in the sports world, the searches focused on Damar Hamlin, Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

Interest in entertainment in Google searches in the United States

Searches for games and movies revealed the public's penchant for digital entertainment. Titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Connections, Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield and Diablo IV They sparked a strong interest in the world of video games. On the other hand, the most searched films included titles such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, Sound of Freedom and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, showing the diversity of preferences in the film industry.

The Barbie movie was among the most searched by Americans on Google

For its part, gastronomy had its place in the searches, highlighting the recipes for charro beans, Cuban clothes, oatmeal cookies, lasagna and mashed potatoes as the most popular of the year.