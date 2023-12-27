Outdoor activities | At least these slopes are already skied in the Helsinki region

There are already several slopes in good condition in the Helsinki region.

27.12. 19:00 | Updated 27.12. 19:15

Helsinki you can already ski in many places in the region. There is snow on the slopes at least in Vantaa's Hakunila, Helsinki's Paloheinä and Espoo's Oittaa and Leppävaara. Natural snow slopes are also open in various parts of the capital region.

It turns out ulokuliikunta.fi– service that shows the up-to-date track situation.

Those who want sports activities during the afternoon can also go ice skating. For example, the artificial ice rinks are open in Helsinki. There are exceptional schedules in swimming and sports halls.