It was in April 1998 when the so-called scandal broke out. “Trevi-Andrade Clan”after the publication of the book “Glory through hell” by the singer Aline Hernández, who married Sergio Andrade At the age of 15 years. In said book she revealed the love relationship she had Gloria Trevi with the music producer, as well as the alleged physical, verbal and sexual abuse received by the young minors who worked with them.

In 1999, Mrs. Teresita de Jesús Gómez presented a complaint to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, against Sergio Andrade, Gloria Trevi, Marlene Calderón and María Raquenel Portillo (better known as Mary Boquitas), for the crimes of kidnapping, corruption, abuse of minors to the detriment of his daughter Karina Yapor, one of the young women who was part of the “Trevi-Andrade Clan”. After an arrest warrant was issued and the whereabouts of the aforementioned people were not found, the Mexican authorities requested the support of Interpol.

After 10 months of being on the run from justice, Gloria Trevi, Sergio Andrade and Mary Boquitas were arrested on January 13, 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Subsequently, The singer, of her own free will, was extradited to Mexico and upon arriving in our country, she was transferred to the Social Rehabilitation Center No. 1 of the State of Chihuahua.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office requested the maximum sentence (34 years in prison) for the interpreter of songs such as “Pelo Loose”, “The Count of the Damage”, “With Your Eyes Closed”, “You Didn’t Want to Hurt Me” and many further. However, September 21, 2004, Javier Pineda Arbola, Seventh Criminal Judge of Chihuahua, acquitted and exonerated Gloria Trevi for the crimes of kidnapping and corruption of minors, to the detriment of Karina Yapor, ordering her immediate release.

“Therefore, his absolute and immediate freedom is ordered,” said a person who read the judge’s resolution. Afterwards, there was applause and some shouts of celebration from other people present, and Gloria Trevi received a hug from Mary Boquitas, who was also acquitted and exonerated, like Marlene Calderón. Sergio Andrade was extradited to Mexico in 2005, found guilty and sentenced to seven years and 10 months in prison.

Upon leaving prison, during an interview with Univisión, Gloria Trevi She was asked if she was planning revenge, to which she responded: “I am a creative being, I always have been, I am a composer, I am a writer, I am a poet, I am a singer, I am creative, so I have so many people to thank for love and support that you have given me, I hope that I have enough life to thank you, to repay you for that love, that I do not have the slightest time to think about revenge, for me and for me, they are forgotten, in the past and buried “.

Gloria de los Ángeles Treviño Ruizbetter known as Gloria Trevi, He spent a total of four years, eight months and eight days in prisonbetween Brazil and Mexico.

