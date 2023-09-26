Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Venezuela | The gang boss escaped from his “luxury prison” with a zoo, nightclub and swimming pool

September 26, 2023
in World Europe
Under pressure from Latin American leaders, Venezuelan authorities raided the Tocorón prison last week.

Cops a gang leader wanted all over South America Héctor Guerrero Floresiawho escaped from a “luxury prison” that he controlled himself, say, among other things British broadcasting company BBC and Spanish El País.

Venezuelan Guerrero Flores led the criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

Thanks to Guerrero Flores, the Tocorón prison in Venezuela had, among other things, a small zoo, a night club and a swimming pool.

In addition, prisoners have access to, among other things, a bank, a betting kiosk, a restaurant and a baseball field, the BBC reports.

Many prisoners also brought their families to the prison.

the BBC according to pressure from Latin American leaders, Venezuelan authorities raided the Tocorón prison last week.

According to the authorities, as many as 11,000 soldiers and policemen participated in the operation.

During the raid, it became clear that Guerrero Flores had managed to escape.

According to experts interviewed by the BBC, Guerrero Flores was able to come and go in prison as he wished.

The prison also offered Guerrero Flores protection, and thanks to it he was able to lead his criminal organization and expand its activities, the BBC reports.

The criminal organization Tren de Aragua is said to have committed, among other things, kidnappings, human trafficking and contract killings.

