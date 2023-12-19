“We are suffering from this misfortune,” said the priest who offered the mass in the religious ceremony with which They said goodbye to the 12 young people who died last Sunday due to the attack by armed men, in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Hours after the authorities went to the site of the massacre, at the old Hacienda San José del Carmen, in the municipality of Salvatierra, it was confirmed that One of the people murdered was the former beauty queen Silvia Thalía Cornejo.

12 people were killed, and another 11 injured, after armed men indiscriminately attacked dozens of attendees, mostly young people, who were at a private event.

The attack would have been carried out around 2 in the morning on December 17th.

“We are in complete readiness and coordination with the State Attorney General's Office for the prompt clarification and arrest of those responsible. My prayers and those of my family are with the relatives of the victims,” ​​said the mayor of Salvatierra that same day. , Germán Cervantes Vega, on his social networks.

According to the young people's publications on social networks, there were at least 40 people gathered when the attack occurred.

A mass in the municipality where they were murdered

“We are all very sad, dismayed and discouraged for what is happening in our city. We join in the loss of dozens of families who today suffer the absence of their loved ones. Today more than ever I realize the greatness and strength that is in my Salvatierra,” said a resident of the municipality on her social networks.

For this massacre, Salvatierra is in mourning, and They celebrated individual masses this Tuesday to say goodbye to the deceased.

After 10 in the morning, family, friends and other people who have expressed solidarity with those affected, They went to the Templo del Carmen, in Salvatierra, a few kilometers from where the tragedy occurred.

Those present paid tribute to the young people who died, among them, Silvia Thalía Cornejo, who was recognized in the region for having been crowned Queen of La Candelaria in 2017.

With white balloons, a framed photo of Cornejo and amidst tears, the former queen's family accompanied her coffin, which was placed next to the altar.

The priest expressed that everyone is shocked and suffering from the tragedy, and also reflected on the violence that was being experienced.

His relatives paid tribute to him and accompanied his body to the San Elías and Villa de la Paz pantheon.

It is necessary to remember that the woman was 25 years old, and was studying psychology at the Technological University of Mexico, in Querétaro.

In addition, she was a relative of one of the current princesses of the Candelaria Fair, crowned in January of this year.

They call for a march to demand justice

We all join with you to find comfort and strength

“We all join you to find comfort and strength,” says part of a long message that circulates on social networks, and with which they seek to call hundreds of people to a peaceful march this Wednesday.

They will meet this December 20, at 6 pm at the Quisco del Jardín, wearing white clothes. They hope to hold a vigil and say goodbye to the deceased, as well as ask the authorities for justice.

