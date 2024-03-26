After 14 months and five days in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona, ​​the former Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves He was provisionally released after paying bail of one million euros. The former Brazil National Team player spent his first day out of prison in a Mansion.

Alves was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, in addition to another five years of supervised release, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months. In addition, he must pay compensation of 150,000 euros and payment of the costs of the trial.

The former Barcelona player was found guilty of the crime of sexual assault which would have been perpetrated on the night of December 30, 2022 in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in that city.

Day with your family and hamburger

According to the newspaper ACE, Alves returned to his mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat, where he lived with his second wife, Joana Sanz. In this place Alves met again with family members and other loved ones, including his mother and brother.

It should be noted that Alves informed the Spanish justice system that he will remain in this house to complete his conditional release period, that is, until the appeals are resolved and there is a final sentence.

In a white car, Dani Alves left the prison. Photo:AFP Share

However, it is unknown if Joana Sanz was in the house. However, in the live broadcasts of the television programs it was seen that a huge bouquet of flowers arrived.

After the domiciliary who brought the flowers there was another who, apparently, fulfilled one of the footballer's desires during the last few months: eat a hamburger

