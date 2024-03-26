Deputy was preventively arrested on Sunday (24th March) after PF investigation concluded that he was one of those responsible for killing councilor Marielle Franco in 2018

Deputy Darci de Matos (PSD-SC), rapporteur for the arrest of Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ) at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), stated this Tuesday (26th March 2024) that he agrees with the arrest of the person accused of ordering Marielle Franco to be killed in 2018.

Matos recalled that congressmen have constitutional incompetence – that is, they cannot be arrested, according to the Constitution, except in the case of being caught in a non-bailable crime. The rapporteur claims that there is concrete evidence of the participation of Chiquinho and his brother, the counselor TCE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Audit Court) Domingos Brazão, in the murder and attempts to obstruct investigations.

“As stated in the representation of the police authority, the evidence of immediate authorship by deputy Chiquinho Brazão and his brother is eloquent”it says in the document.

Chiquinho was preventively arrested by order of the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes last Sunday (24 March) after the PF (Federal Police) investigation concluded that the deputy, Domingos Brazão and the former police chief civil servant from Rio Rivaldo Barbosa were the ones behind the murder of councilor Marielle Franco.

The decision was unanimously ratified by the 1st Panel of the STF on Monday.

WHO IS CHIQUINHO BRAZÃO

He was a councilor at the Rio City Council for the MDB for 12 years. In 2018, Chiquinho was elected Congressman by Avante. And he was re-elected in 2022 by União Brasil, his current party.