He Game Cube of Nintendo It has features and secrets that have remained hidden for years and today we bring you one of them that has to do with the console’s disc tray cover. As noted by the excellent John Linneman of Digital Foundry, the shiny black disk (also called a ‘jewel’) at the top of the Game Cubewhich has the logo of ‘nintendogamecube‘, can be removed. Simply open the lid and at the bottom you will see some tabs that when pressed release the disc and allow it to slide freely.

Nintendo referred to these discs as ‘nameplates’ in Japan (product code: DOL-018) and various special models of Game Cube in that region they came up with unique examples, which can be seen here. It’s worth mentioning that the ability to remove the nameplate is only present on early DOL-001 models of the console. The later hardware revision, the DOL-101 model, lacks this feature.

Linneman, a man who knows more than his fair share of video game fun facts, admits he was unaware of this feature, and honestly, we won’t blame him. The nameplates were never sold separately, so there’s no compelling reason to remove them (although the British magazine CUBE gave away an unofficial nameplate into which custom art could be inserted).

Incredibly, the dog tags even had simplistic “copy protection” built in, as GameLuv.com noted:

“The caps of Game Cube they have part of the plastic Nintendo missing ‘N’ and ‘d’ to align with notches in housing cover Game Cube, so only official caps fit correctly. This is suspiciously similar to how copy protection “worked” in the Famicom Disk System“.

Via: Time Extension

Author’s note: Band, read the damn manuals of the things you buy. There are still “secrets” of PlayStation that came in the manual and that people “discover” 30 years later.