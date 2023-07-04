The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, campaigned this Monday (3) against the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, one of the pre-candidates of the Republican Party for the presidency of the United States, due to the new anti-immigration law that went into effect in the state this month.

“We are against this immigration reform by DeSantis, the governor of Florida, who is against immigrants. No vote for DeSantis”, asked the Mexican head of state, in his traditional daily press conference.

López Obrador referred to Florida’s SB 1718 law, promoted by DeSantis, which establishes restrictions on irregular immigrants, which could generate discrimination based on “racial profile” that would affect others.

The new regulation obliges companies with more than 25 employees to use a program to verify the immigration status of each person and makes it a serious crime, punishable by 15 years in prison, to travel in a car on state highways with a person with illegal documentation.

The law also makes it difficult for undocumented migrants to access medical services.

“We cannot remain silent. If the United States is a great nation, it was because of immigrants. And he is in favor of the wall and the mistreatment of immigrants, he aspires to be a presidential candidate for the Republican Party”, said López Obrador about DeSantis .

The reform of the governor of Florida, who appears in second place in the polls among voters of the Republican Party, behind only Donald Trump, opens a new point of conflict between Mexico and the United States, whose presidential elections will coincide next year, something unheard of since 2012.

“Only for populist, electoral purposes, for wanting to look good, lying that immigrants cause misery in the United States, all false, they dare to carry out these reforms on the eve of the elections,” said the Mexican president.

López Obrador promised to continue “defending immigrants in the United States”, where about 38 million people of Mexican origin live.

“You have to protect them,” he concluded.