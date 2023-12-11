A rear-wheel drive with biturbo engine and manual gearbox. That sounds very exotic and you know, it is.

The Lotus Omega, Maserati Biturbo, Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo, Lotus Esprit, Nissan 300ZX. Those cars have something in common. It is a rear-wheel drive car with a biturbo engine. Of course that sounds incredibly cool and of course it is.

Rear-wheel drive is like a bicycle without training wheels. And nothing is more exaggerated than a twin-turbo engine. Usually car brands only do that for extra power and extra fun.

MAN TGE Dutch Commander

Naturally, the car on these pages is considerably less exotic. Although. Besides the fact that it is a rear-wheel drive with a biturbo engine, the MAN TGE is Dutch Commander. That is a special edition based on the MAN TGE 3.180.

The MAN TGE is the MAN version of the Volkswagen Crafter, the largest possible VW. MAN makes trucks and this is their smallest vehicle. Brands often do this kind of overlap. You could say 'buy a Crafter', but if you need 20 trucks and 5 buses, you can go to a dealer.

Another difference, at MAN you also have '6.160' with a maximum weight of 5,500 kg, indeed only if you have a truck driver's license.

Rear wheel drive with biturbo engine!

The MAN THE Dutch Commander is the thickest we have seen yet. Check it out, man, with those black 17-inch alloy wheels. In any case, the two-paint with striping is a good find. It makes the car look less massive than it is.

Then the technology, because yes, this is a rear-wheel drive car with a biturbo engine and manual gearbox. The engine is a new 2.0 four-cylinder diesel with two turbos, good for a power of 163 hp (at 3,600 rpm) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm (at 1,800 rpm). As mentioned, the transmission is a manual gearbox, but you can optionally get an automatic transmission.

The interior has leather upholstery and an 8-inch multimedia. Look all the way to satisfy your inner BA Baraccus. Interested? You can configure it here. Yes, really, MAN also has an online configurator.

